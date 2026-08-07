EUS VON DER LEYEN WELCOMES US SENATES BACKING OF RUSSIA ENERGY SANCTIONS

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed on Friday a vote in the U.S. Senate that backed sweeping Russian energy sanctions, advancing a long-delayed measure backed by the late Senator Lindsey Graham.
"Coming on the back of the EU's 21st package, I welcome the US Senate's adoption of the Graham Bill," wrote von der Leyen on X.
"Together, let us drain Russia's means to continue a war it cannot win. With hard-hitting, complementary sanctions, Europe and the United States can once again show what historic partners can achieve when we act together," added von der Leyen.