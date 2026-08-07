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News European Union EU's Von der Leyen welcomes US Senate's backing of Russia energy sanctions

EU's Von der Leyen welcomes US Senate's backing of Russia energy sanctions

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised the U.S. Senate on Friday after lawmakers passed a long-delayed sanctions bill targeting Russian energy, advancing legislation originally championed by the late Senator Lindsey Graham.

Reuters EUROPEAN UNION
Published August 07,2026 10:49 PM
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EUS VON DER LEYEN WELCOMES US SENATES BACKING OF RUSSIA ENERGY SANCTIONS

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed on ⁠Friday a ⁠vote in the U.S. Senate that backed sweeping Russian ⁠energy sanctions, advancing a long-delayed measure backed by the late Senator Lindsey Graham.

"Coming on the back of the EU's 21st package, ⁠I ⁠welcome the US Senate's adoption of the Graham Bill," wrote von der Leyen on X.

"Together, let us drain ⁠Russia's means to continue a war it cannot win. With hard-hitting, complementary sanctions, Europe and the United ⁠States ‌can ‌once again show ⁠what ‌historic partners can achieve when we act ⁠together," ⁠added von der ⁠Leyen.