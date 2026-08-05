Russian official says Ukrainian drone attack damaged buildings, industrial sites in Tula region

A Ukrainian drone attack targeted Russia's Tula region overnight, damaging residential buildings, industrial facilities and a logistics center, regional governor Dmitry Milyayev said on Wednesday.

"Last night, our region was once again targeted by Ukrainian drones," Milyayev said on Telegram, adding that Russia destroyed 107 Ukrainian drones.

He said preliminary reports indicated damage to two apartment buildings in the Venyovsky district, as well as two industrial facilities in the Novomoskovsk and Uzlovsky districts.

A drone also crashed into the premises of a Wildberries sorting center, causing fire, according to the governor.

He said emergency crews were dispatched to the site and firefighters were working to extinguish the blaze.

"According to preliminary information, there were no fatalities; one person was injured and is receiving the necessary medical care," he added.





