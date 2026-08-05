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News World Russian forces attack Ukrainian capital Kyiv with ballistic missiles

Russian forces attack Ukrainian capital Kyiv with ballistic missiles

Explosions rang out in Kyiv shortly after midnight local time on Wednesday, AFP reporters said, after the Ukrainian air force reported the approach of several ballistic missiles.

Reuters WORLD
Published August 05,2026 01:09 AM
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RUSSIAN FORCES ATTACK UKRAINIAN CAPITAL KYIV WITH BALLISTIC MISSILES

Russian forces attacked ⁠the Ukrainian capital ⁠Kyiv with waves of ballistic missiles early on Wednesday, officials ⁠said.

The city's military administration, writing on Telegram, said warehouse buildings had been set ablaze in two districts.

"The danger remains high," the ⁠administration's ⁠post said.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that emergency crews had been dispatched to the scene of one strike ⁠in a northern suburb. He said air defence units were in action to repel the assault.

The Ukrainian Air ⁠Force ‌said ‌missiles had been ⁠deployed from at ‌least two different directions on ⁠the city of ⁠three million.