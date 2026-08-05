Russian forces attack Ukrainian capital Kyiv with ballistic missiles

Russian forces attacked ⁠the Ukrainian capital ⁠Kyiv with waves of ballistic missiles early on Wednesday, officials ⁠said.

The city's military administration, writing on Telegram, said warehouse buildings had been set ablaze in two districts.

"The danger remains high," the ⁠administration's ⁠post said.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that emergency crews had been dispatched to the scene of one strike ⁠in a northern suburb. He said air defence units were in action to repel the assault.

The Ukrainian Air ⁠Force ‌said ‌missiles had been ⁠deployed from at ‌least two different directions on ⁠the city of ⁠three million.







