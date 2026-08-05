Israeli army says it begins strikes in southern Lebanon despite Rome talks

The Israeli army said Wednesday that it had begun carrying out strikes in southern Lebanon, claiming the operation was in response to what it described as a "blatant violation" of the ceasefire by Hezbollah.

The strikes came as Beirut and Tel Aviv held a second day of talks in Rome.

"In response to a blatant violation of the ceasefire by the Hezbollah terrorist organization, the IDF (army) has begun conducting precise strikes in southern Lebanon," the military said in a statement.

The announcement came shortly after the army issued an evacuation warning to residents of the southern Lebanese village of Mansouri, its first such warning in nearly six weeks.

Israeli military Arabic-language spokesperson Lt. Col. Ella Waweya claimed the warning was issued "in light of Hezbollah's violation of the ceasefire agreement," without providing details about the alleged violations.

Wednesday's meeting in the Italian capital marked the second day of the second round of talks hosted by Rome. Five previous rounds were held in Washington as part of a US-sponsored negotiating process.