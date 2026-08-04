Vietnam to build memorial honoring North Korean soldiers

Vietnam is moving ahead with plans to build a memorial monument honoring North Korean soldiers and renovate a cemetery dedicated to them, local media reported Tuesday.

Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lt. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang chaired a conference on Monday to discuss the project, according to the People's Army Newspaper, the official publication of Vietnam's military.

The meeting was attended by officials from Vietnam's National Defense Ministry, North Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Ri Sung Guk, and Defense Attache Col. Choe Kwang Il.

Thang said Vietnam had received "wholehearted support" from friendly countries, including North Korea, during its struggle for national liberation and reunification, referring to the decades-long Vietnam War through the mid-1970s.

He said Vietnam's government, people, and armed forces remembered North Korea's assistance and the sacrifices made by North Korean personnel during the conflicts.

The project includes renovating a cemetery in the northern Bac Ninh province, constructing a memorial monument, and exhibiting historical artifacts related to North Koreans who died in Vietnam.

Thang instructed relevant defense agencies to coordinate with the North Korean side to accelerate construction of the monument at the Vietnam Military History Museum and ensure its completion on schedule.

Ambassador Ri welcomed the initiative, saying it would help preserve the two countries' traditional friendship and educate future generations about their historical ties.

He also noted expanding bilateral relations following Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary To Lam's state visit to North Korea last October, when he attended celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea.





