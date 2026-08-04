Russian, Qatari foreign ministers discuss situation in Persian Gulf

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the situation in the Persian Gulf with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in a phone call Tuesday.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the two diplomats exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East, with particular attention to tensions involving Iran and developments in the Persian Gulf.

"Both sides emphasized the importance of an immediate cessation of hostilities and the earliest possible resumption of the negotiating process based on the Islamabad Memorandum signed June 17," the ministry said, referring to the deal agreed between the US and Iran that has since been suspended.

The call came as US President Donald Trump said talks with Iran were ongoing, while The New York Times reported that Iran and Oman were close to reaching an agreement to restore commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Lavrov and Al Thani also discussed the development of bilateral Russian-Qatari relations, reaffirming their commitment to maintaining regular political dialogue and expanding trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, according to the statement.