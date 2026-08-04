DRONE ATTACK DAMAGES WAREHOUSE IN RUSSIAS LENINGRAD REGION

A warehouse facility in Russia's Leningrad region sustained damage early Tuesday following a large-scale drone attack, according to local authorities.

"Damage was recorded in a warehouse area near the village of Krasny Bor," Governor Alexander Drozdenko announced via Telegram.

He noted that Russian air defenses intercepted 15 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) after a security hazard was declared in the region's airspace at 0106GMT.

While Drozdenko confirmed that operations at the site continue, the strike occurred amid a pattern of aerial assaults targeting commercial hubs. Logistics centers belonging to the Russian online retailer Wildberries have faced multiple strikes since mid-July.

The Ukrainian government has not commented on the incident.





