Overnight Ukrainian drone attacks reportedly kill 10, injure 32 in Russia

Ten people were killed and 32 injured in overnight Ukrainian drone attacks across Russia, according to regional authorities.

Three people were killed and 13 others injured in Russia's Krasnodar region, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Telegram.

Emergency services deployed five ambulance crews to the scene and requested additional disaster medicine teams from Krasnodar, he said.

In neighboring Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, the Moscow-installed head of the peninsula, said three people were killed and two others injured in overnight Ukrainian drone attacks.

In Russia's Belgorod region, acting Governor Alexander Shuvayev said four people were killed and 17 injured in Ukrainian attacks over the previous 24 hours, including three children.

According to Shuvayev, the number of Ukrainian attacks on the region had more than doubled over the past two months.

Ukraine has not commented on the Russian claims, which could not be independently verified due to the ongoing conflict.



