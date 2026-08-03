Myanmar military training jet crashes after bird strike in Yangon region

A Myanmar military training aircraft crashed in the Yangon region early Monday after suffering a bird strike that triggered an engine fire, local media reported.

The pilot safely ejected after steering the burning aircraft away from populated areas, and no injuries were reported, according to MyanmarITV.

The bird strike occurred during a training flight, with a bird entering the aircraft's engine and sparking a fire. The jet crashed near Nyaung Hnit Pin village, about 8.5 kilometers (5.3 miles) southeast of Hmawbi town, the report said.

Security forces were deployed to the crash site following the incident and began securing the area and carrying out necessary operations, Eleven Media Group reported.

The type of aircraft involved was not immediately identified, and Myanmar military authorities had not released further details.

Hmawbi, north of Yangon, is home to a Myanmar military air base.