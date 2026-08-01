Israeli occupiers torch Palestinian vehicle, attack home in southern West Bank

Israeli occupiers set fire to a Palestinian vehicle and attacked a home near the town of Surif, north of Hebron in the southern occupied West Bank, early Saturday, according to a local resident.

Ali Ghneimat told Anadolu that occupiers "attacked the outskirts of Surif from the direction of the Etzion settlement" at around 2.30 am local time (2330GMT Friday).

"They set fire to one vehicle and attempted to burn another," he said.

The occupiers also "attacked a house and attempted to set it on fire," but residents gathered in its courtyard thwarted the attack, Ghneimat said.

He added that the assault caused fear and panic, particularly among women and children.

Residents of the area remain in a constant state of anxiety due to repeated occupier attacks, Ghneimat said, adding that local men have been forced to leave their jobs and avoid social occasions to stay near their homes and protect them.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has documented more than 1,330 Israeli occupier attacks in the occupied West Bank since the beginning of 2026 that resulted in casualties or damage to Palestinian property.

Around 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in 156 illegal settlements and 360 outposts across the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, according to Palestinian figures.