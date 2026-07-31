News World Trump denies talks with Infantino amid FIFA investor plan backlash

Trump denies talks with Infantino amid FIFA investor plan backlash

U.S. President Donald Trump denied on Friday having any conversations with FIFA President Gianni Infantino regarding the governing body's controversial proposal to sell a 20% stake in World Cup commercial rights to private investors.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he has not spoken to FIFA chief Gianni Infantino about the world football body's investor plans, responding to a journalist's question during a Cabinet meeting at Camp David.



Trump did not elaborate further.



FIFA presented the plans this week, triggering fierce opposition.



The European football governing body UEFA has threatened a boycott of FIFA competitions by its 55 member associations. The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have also distanced themselves from the proposal.



A senior adviser to Infantino has resigned, and FIFA's chief operating officer said the project was the work of one individual.



FIFA said it wants to raise billions by selling a portion of its commercial rights, including those to the World Cup.



According to the Times, technology investor Joshua Kushner - whose brother Jared is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka - is in talks to lead the investment through his fund Thrive Eternal.



A FIFA spokesman confirmed that Thrive is expected to lead the planned investor group. The spokesman said FIFA is working with investment bank JPMorgan on its plans. Whether the proposals currently command a majority among FIFA's 211 member associations worldwide remains unclear.











