China rejects Philippine maritime claim in South China Sea, calls move illegal

China on Friday rejected what it referred to as the Philippines' "delimitation of the so-called territorial sea baselines around Huangyan Dao," calling the move "illegal, null and void" and accusing Manila of violating China's territorial sovereignty and international law, according to state-run media.

In a statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Huangyan Dao is China's "inherent territory" and reiterated that it neither recognizes nor accepts the 2016 South China Sea arbitration ruling, which favored the Philippines, Global Times reported.

China claims sovereignty over the island of Huangyan Dao -- also known as Scarborough Shoal or Bajo de Masinloc -- a territory also claimed by the Philippines.

The shoal has long been a flashpoint in maritime disputes between Beijing and Manila.

China also criticized the Philippines' Maritime Zones Act, saying it unlawfully incorporates Chinese-claimed features in the South China Sea into Philippine maritime zones.

Beijing urged Manila to stop what it described as "infringement and provocation" around Huangyan Dao, warning that China would respond "resolutely" to actions it considers harmful to its sovereignty.

The latest statement comes amid persistent tensions between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea, where the two countries have repeatedly confronted each other over competing territorial claims.





