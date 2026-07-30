Russia extends ban on gasoline exports

The Russian government announced that it is extending the temporary ban on gasoline exports until January 31, 2027, while restrictions imposed on producers of diesel and other types of fuel will end on September 1.

A written statement from the government noted on Thursday that the temporary ban on exports of gasoline, diesel, marine fuel, and kerosene has been extended until January 31, 2027.

The statement noted that diesel, marine fuel, and kerosene exported by producers will be exempt from restrictions starting September 1, adding that the decision was made to maintain stability in the domestic market.

The statement also noted that shipments covered by international intergovernmental agreements will be exempt from the ban.

Due to Ukraine's drone attacks on oil refineries in Russia, numerous facilities in the country have been taken offline for maintenance, and some restrictions on fuel sales are being enforced in certain regions.

The Russian government had also banned the export of gasoline and diesel fuel as part of these measures.