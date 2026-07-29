Jordan says it intercepts 5 Iranian missiles

Jordan's armed forces said Wednesday that its air defenses intercepted and shot down five missiles launched from Iran that were heading toward the kingdom early Wednesday morning.

According to the official Petra news agency, the missiles were detected by the military's surveillance and monitoring systems and intercepted and destroyed in accordance with the armed forces' approved rules of engagement.

Jordanian authorities did not immediately report any casualties or damage.

Separately, Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said ballistic missiles had targeted a US air base in Jordan in response to what it described as "the aggressive actions of the US military."

The IRGC said its operations would continue as long as "threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran" and what it called "illegal and malicious actions" by US forces against Iranian interests persist.

Jordan has now come under attack for a third consecutive day. On Tuesday, the military said it intercepted a drone after it entered Jordanian airspace, a day after announcing it had shot down two drones. Authorities did not identify the source of those drones.





