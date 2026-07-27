TURKISH CYPRIOT PRESIDENT RECEIVES UNS CYPRUS ENVOY

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Tufan Erhürman on Monday received UN envoy on Cyprus Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar.

They held an hour-long meeting at the TRNC Presidency.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Cuellar said Guterres was expected to arrive in Cyprus later on Tuesday afternoon.

She said the UN chief would meet separately with Erhürman and Greek Cypriot Administration leader Nikos Christodoulides, before bringing the two leaders together for a dinner in the evening.

Cuellar said the visit demonstrates the secretary-general's commitment to Cyprus, noting that Guterres has remained closely engaged with the Cyprus issue throughout his 10 years in office.

The envoy added that the secretary-general's visit aims to contribute to advancing the process toward possible negotiations.