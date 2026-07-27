Jordan, UN call for adherence to US-Iran ceasefire, resumption of talks during Guterres’ visit

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shakes hands with Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi as they meet in Amman, Jordan, July 27, 2026. (REUTERS)

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday stressed the need to uphold the US-Iran ceasefire and resume negotiations toward a comprehensive settlement.

During talks in the Jordanian capital Amman, the two sides discussed regional developments, ways to strengthen cooperation and efforts to address the consequences of the escalation in the region, Jordan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Safadi and Guterres emphasized the importance of "adhering to the ceasefire between the US and Iran and resuming negotiations to reach a comprehensive solution that addresses all causes of tension and guarantees freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law," the statement said.

A cautious calm has prevailed in the region since Friday, with US strikes on Iran and Iranian retaliatory attacks halted for a third consecutive day following an escalation that began on July 11.

The escalation occurred despite a memorandum of understanding signed by Washington and Tehran in June that called for an end to fighting and the start of negotiations on a broader agreement to conclude the war launched by Israel and the US on Feb. 28.

SYRIA'S UNITY



Safadi and Guterres stressed the importance of "supporting Syria, its unity, security, stability and sovereignty," as well as the reconstruction process launched by the Syrian government "to build a future that meets the aspirations of the Syrian people," the statement said.

They also called for "an end to Israeli interference and attacks against Syria."

On Sunday, Guterres said he plans to submit a detailed report to the UN Security Council at the end of July on Israeli violations in Syria.

Regarding the occupied Palestinian territories, Safadi stressed the need to implement all provisions of Trump's plan for the Gaza Strip and lift Israeli restrictions preventing the entry of sufficient humanitarian aid into the enclave.

The UN Security Council endorsed the plan through Resolution 2803, adopted on Nov. 17, 2025.

Hamas says it fulfilled its commitments under the first phase of Trump's plan by releasing Israeli captives, while accusing Israel of reneging on its obligations by continuing attacks and restricting humanitarian assistance.

The subsequent stages envisage a gradual Israeli military withdrawal, the deployment of an international stabilization force and the transfer of Gaza's administration to a Palestinian committee, alongside the disarmament of Palestinian factions and reconstruction.

Safadi warned that Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank, including illegal settlement expansion, occupier violence and attempts to alter the historical and legal status quo in occupied East Jerusalem, "are pushing the West Bank toward an explosion and constitute a flagrant violation of international law."

The two sides also emphasized the central role of supporting the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) to continue providing vital services.

Guterres hailed Jordanian King Abdullah II's efforts to promote security and Jordan's humanitarian role in delivering aid to Gaza, according to the statement.