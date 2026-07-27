3 Palestinians killed, 11 injured by Israeli fire in latest Gaza ceasefire violations

Palestinians inspect a site of an Israeli strike on a storage facility, that had been warned by the Israeli military to evacuate earlier on Sunday before it was struck later the same day, in Gaza City, July 27, 2026. (REUTERS)

Three more Palestinians were killed, and 11 others injured in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Monday, in the latest violation of an ongoing ceasefire agreement, medics said.

An Israeli drone hit a motorcycle in the northern town of Jabalia, killing one Palestinian and injuring three others, a medical source told Anadolu.

Another Palestinian was killed in a drone strike targeting a gathering of civilians in the central city of Deir al-Balah, the source said.

A drone strike also killed a Palestinian and injured another near Al-Qarara Bridge, north of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Three people were wounded when Israeli military vehicles opened fire on tents sheltering displaced people in al-Mawasi, southwest of Khan Younis, the source said.

Another Palestinian was injured by Israeli gunfire in al-Mawasi, the same source said.

In Gaza City, Israeli gunboats opened fire and injured three fishermen off the city's coast.

Despite the ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has continued its daily attacks in Gaza, killing at least 1,203 Palestinians and injuring 3,900 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The Israeli army has killed more than 73,000 people and injured over 174,000 others in a brutal offensive since October 2023. The offensive has left the enclave in ruins, with the UN estimating the cost of Gaza reconstruction at about $70 billion.