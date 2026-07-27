Guterres sees ‘real opportunity’ to rebuild Syria, pledges 'steadfast' UN partnership

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday there is a "real opportunity" to help build a Syria based on dignity, equality, security and peace, pledging steadfast support for the country.

"The road ahead won't be easy, but there is a real opportunity to help build a country where everyone can live in dignity, equality, security and peace," Guterres said on US social media company X.

"The UN will be a steadfast partner of Syria in that journey," he added.

Guterres said "a stable and inclusive Syria" would contribute to "stability and prosperity across the region and beyond."

His remarks followed an official visit to Damascus, where he met President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and other officials. The three-day trip marked the first official visit to Syria by a UN chief in 17 years.