Canadian police investigate gunfire outside US Consulate in Toronto

Police in Canada are investigating after gunfire was heard early Monday outside the US Consulate in Toronto, the second such incident at the building in four months.

Officers heard a firearm being discharged near the consulate at about 4.45 am local time (1245GMT), Toronto police said in a statement on X.

A white sedan was seen "fleeing" the area shortly afterward, police said. No injuries were reported and no suspect description was immediately available.

Police recovered a shell casing outside the consulate and closed the surrounding area while the investigation continued.

The incident follows a March 10 shooting in which several rounds were fired at the consulate building.

Police later arrested two suspects, aged 18 and 19, and filed multiple charges related to that incident.

Authorities said they believed the earlier shooting was a gun-for-hire case in which younger people had been paid to target the consulate.



