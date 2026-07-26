Unidentified projectile lands near tanker in southern Red Sea: UKMTO

An unidentified projectile landed near a tanker in the southern Red Sea, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center said on Sunday. The vessel and its crew remained safe.

The UKMTO said the tanker reported witnessing "a splash from an unknown projectile in close proximity to the vessel."

It said there were no reports of injuries or damage to the vessel, while the environmental impact of the incident remains unconfirmed.

The UKMTO advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity as authorities continue to investigate.

The incident comes as tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis in Yemen escalated after the group threatened to ban Saudi-linked shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The Houthis announced a ban Monday on maritime navigation to Saudi Arabia, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to vow a "firm and forceful" response and begin measures to protect vessels transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait.



