Crew aboard Soyuz MS-28 returns to Earth after 8-month ISS mission

The crew aboard Russia's Soyuz MS-28 returned safely to Earth on Sunday after completing an eight-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), according to Roscosmos, the country's space agency.

In a statement on Telegram, Roscosmos said that carrying Russian cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Mikaev, and NASA astronaut Christopher Williams, the Soyuz MS-28 descent module landed near the Kazakh city of Zhezkazgan.

Earlier in the day, the Soyuz spacecraft undocked from the ISS Rassvet module before carrying out a successful deorbit burn and landing, the agency said.

Soyuz MS-28 launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan in late November 2025.

During their 242-day mission, the crew conducted more than 40 scientific experiments, according to Roscosmos.





