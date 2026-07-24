8 countries, including Türkiye, strongly condemn mass incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque

The foreign ministers of eight countries -- Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Qatar, Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan -- on Thursday strongly condemned the mass incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif by Israeli occupiers, led by extremist Israeli Cabinet ministers and carried out under the protection of Israeli security forces.

"The foreign ministers of Türkiye, the UAE, Indonesia, Qatar, Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan strongly condemn Israel's escalation at Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif, particularly the continued mass incursions by settlers led by extremist Israeli ministers and protected by Israeli security forces, the raising of the Israeli flag within the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif, the establishment of two tents by Israeli police, and all other provocative actions," they said in a joint statement.

The foreign ministers underlined that these "provocative and unacceptable actions" constitute a clear violation of international law, relevant UN resolutions, and the historical and legal status quo governing the holy sites in occupied East Jerusalem.

They also strongly condemned the illegal and extremist provocations, calls for incursions, and acts of violence carried out by extremist Israeli Cabinet ministers and groups.

The statement warned that such provocative actions fuel hatred and extremism and undermine efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

The foreign ministers further stated that restrictions on access to Jerusalem's Old City and its places of worship, as well as discriminatory and arbitrary limitations on access to other religious sites in the Old City, constitute clear violations of international law, including international humanitarian law, and represent unlawful attempts to alter the historical and legal status quo.

The statement reiterated that Israel has no sovereignty over occupied Jerusalem or its Muslim and Christian holy sites. It condemned what it described as Israel's systematic violations and practices, as the occupying power, aimed at altering the historical, legal, and demographic character of occupied East Jerusalem and undermining the sanctity and status of its Muslim and Christian holy sites.

The foreign ministers reaffirmed their categorical rejection of any attempts to alter the historical and legal status quo of Jerusalem and its Muslim and Christian holy sites.

They also underscored the importance of preserving this status quo, while recognizing the special role of the Hashemite Custodianship.

The joint statement further reaffirmed that the 144-dunum (144-hectare) compound of Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif is an exclusive place of worship for Muslims, and that the Jerusalem Awqaf and Al-Aqsa Affairs Department, operating under Jordan's Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, is the sole legal authority responsible for administering the site and regulating access to it.

The foreign ministers called on Israel, as "the occupying power," to immediately lift restrictions on access to Jerusalem's Old City and end measures preventing Muslims from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque.

They also urged the international community to adopt a firm stance compelling Israel to halt its ongoing violations and unlawful practices against Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and to cease actions that infringe upon their sanctity.

The statement came after another incursion into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound by Israel's extremist National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who entered the site under police protection accompanied by groups of Jewish activists in occupied East Jerusalem.