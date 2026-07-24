3 INJURED AS UKRAINE STRIKES RUSSIAS LARGEST ONLINE RETAILER

A Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's largest online retailer Wildberries logistics centers in St. Petersburg and the surrounding Leningrad region injured three people Friday, local authorities said.

Leningrad Gov. Aleksandr Drozdenko said on Telegram that a drone strike sparked a fire at a Wildberries logistics center in the village of Novosaratovka in the Vsevolozhsk district and injured three people.

A separate drone strike caused the collapse of a warehouse at the Severnaya Poultry Farm in the village of Sinyavino in the Kirovsky district with no injuries reported, he said.

Meanwhile, Telegram channels reported more Wildberries logistic centers in Shushary and Utkina Zavod in St. Petersburg were struck, sparking a fire at the facilities.

Wildberries said on Telegram that operations at its logistics facilities Shushary and Utkina Zavod were temporarily suspended.

St. Petersburg Gov. Aleksandr Beglov said on Telegram that the city came under a drone attack Friday morning and that air defense systems were engaged.

He said civilian infrastructure along the key Moskovskoye Highway was hit and emergency services were responding.

Separately, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed air defense systems shot down 571 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, annexed Crimea, and over waters of Black and Azov seas overnight.

Ukraine did not immediately comment on the claims and independent verification remains difficult due to ongoing war.



