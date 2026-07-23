Iran’s IRGC says it targeted US military sites in Kuwait, Jordan

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Thursday that it carried out attacks on US military bases in Kuwait and Jordan, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

In a statement, the IRGC said the attacks destroyed a large military equipment warehouse, a US Patriot air defense system and a hangar housing MQ-9 drones at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait.

It also claimed to have struck accommodations used by US personnel and two helicopter hangars at Udairi Camp, "killing and wounding" an unspecified number of American troops and causing heavy damage to several helicopters and drones.

The IRGC said it also targeted a telecommunications tower in retaliation for US attacks on communications infrastructure in Iran.

Addressing the Kuwaiti public, the group said its attacks targeted sites used by the US military and did not constitute a violation of Kuwait's sovereignty or territorial integrity.

The group also said it struck US bases in Jordan and "destroyed a radar belonging to a THAAD missile defense system, a Patriot system and a C-RAM radar."

It also said the attacks set fire to fuel tanks, a helicopter equipment warehouse and a helicopter maintenance hangar.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran in February. Iran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf nations hosting US assets.

The US and Iran signed a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding last month to end their conflict and reach a lasting peace agreement, but tensions escalated again last week over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.



