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News World Bahrain activates sirens amid possible Iranian attack

Bahrain activates sirens amid possible Iranian attack

Bahrain sounds sirens amid regional tensions: Sirens were activated across Bahrain on Thursday as authorities warned of a possible Iranian attack, urging residents to remain calm and seek shelter.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published July 23,2026 12:47 PM
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BAHRAIN ACTIVATES SIRENS AMID POSSIBLE IRANIAN ATTACK

Sirens were activated across Bahrain on Thursday amid a possible Iranian attack, according to the country's Interior Ministry.

"The siren has been sounded," the ministry said in an alert, urging citizens and residents to "remain calm and head to the nearest safe place."

No immediate information was provided about casualties or damage.

The alert came amid heightened regional tensions as Iran continued launching missile and drone attacks on Gulf countries hosting US military facilities in response to ongoing US attacks on Iranian territory.