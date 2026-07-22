Measles related child deaths cross 800 in Bangladesh

The number of child deaths linked to confirmed measles and suspected infections in Bangladesh rose to 803 over the past four months after six more children died from measles-like symptoms in the previous 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed Wednesday.

Of the total fatalities, 95 were medically confirmed measles cases, according to a daily bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services.

Four of the six latest deaths were reported in Dhaka district.

During the same 24-hour period, health authorities recorded 133 confirmed measles cases and 904 suspected infections.

The new figures brought the number of confirmed infections to 14,841, while suspected cases reached 120,352 since mid-March.

The South Asian country, with a population of around 175 million, has been struggling to contain the outbreak.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, citing World Health Organization data, said last week that Bangladesh had been among the countries severely affected by measles, recording 42,174 confirmed or suspected cases between December and May.

WHO said Bangladesh had previously achieved herd immunity against measles but lost it in recent years due to declining vaccination coverage.

Since April 5, the Health Ministry has vaccinated more than 18 million children.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that mainly affects children and can cause severe complications, including pneumonia, brain inflammation and death, particularly among malnourished or unvaccinated children.

It remains one of the leading causes of vaccine-preventable deaths among children worldwide.