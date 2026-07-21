Tropical Storm Bertha threatens US Gulf Coast with heavy rain, storm surge

Tropical Storm Bertha is expected to bring heavy rain, life-threatening storm surge, and possible flooding to parts of the US Gulf Coast over the coming days, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The Miami-based NHC said Monday that Bertha was located about 105 miles south of Panama City, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.

"Bertha will move near or along the northern Gulf coast during the next several days," the NHC said.

Forecasters warned the storm could bring flooding, storm surge, and isolated tornadoes to parts of Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Mississippi as it tracks westward toward Texas. Some areas could receive up to 8 inches of rain by Friday.

In an updated advisory, the NHC said Bertha could strengthen over the next several days before potentially making landfall near New Orleans, Louisiana, on Wednesday. Tropical storm-force winds extend up to 70 miles from the storm's center, which was moving northwest at about 3 mph.

"A tropical storm watch is in effect for Ochlockonee River, Florida, westward to the Jefferson/Plaquemines Parish border in Louisiana," the NHC said.

Officials said storm surge of 1 to 4 feet is possible along parts of the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts, while flash flooding could affect urban areas.

New Orleans officials have begun distributing sandbags and urged residents to clear storm drains ahead of the storm. The NHC forecasts Bertha will weaken to a tropical depression on Thursday and could dissipate near the Texas coast by the end of the week.

Bertha is the second named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season after Tropical Storm Arthur, which caused flooding in parts of the US last month.





