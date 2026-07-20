UKRAINES ZELENSKYY MEETS WITH PAPAL ENVOY IN KYIV

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met in Kyiv on Monday with the Vatican's secretary for relations with states.

"I am grateful to the Secretary for Relations with States of the Holy See, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, and to Pope Leo XIV for their support for Ukraine," Zelensky said on Telegram after the meeting.

The Ukrainian leader said the Vatican delegation was in Kyiv during what he described as "a large-scale Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital."

A meeting at the level of leaders could help end the conflict, he said, and thanked the Vatican for its readiness to host such a meeting and to continue making efforts to ensure it could take place.

The Ukrainian leader said the talks also focused on the role of religious leaders in Ukraine.

"We greatly value our clergy, who support both our soldiers and civilians and help people endure this difficult time," he said.

Zelensky added that he and Gallagher also discussed Ukraine's path toward European Union membership.

"It is important that the Vatican supports our European choice and sees that Ukraine is doing everything necessary to become a full member of the European Union," he said.