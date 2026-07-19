Putin receives North Korean foreign minister in Kremlin

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia July 19, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Sunday with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

During the meeting in the Kremlin, Putin again expressed gratitude to the North Korean leadership and people for their assistance in retaking Russia's Kursk region following Ukraine's incursion, Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

"Putin took the opportunity to once again express gratitude to the leadership and people of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea for their assistance in conducting the special military operation, emphasizing that the feats of the Korean military who helped our servicemen will never be forgotten in our country and that they have been awarded state decorations," he said.

Russia and North Korea have deepened political and military ties since signing a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty in June 2024 that includes provisions for mutual assistance.

In 2024 and 2025, North Korean troops helped Russian forces retake territory in the southern Kursk region following Ukraine's incursion.