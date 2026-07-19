Kuwait says armed forces responding to 'hostile missile, drone threats'

The Kuwaiti army said on Sunday that the country's armed forces were "currently responding to hostile missile and drone threats" amid Iran's continued strikes in recent days.

"Any explosions that may be heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting hostile targets," the army said through US social media company X.

It also urged residents to follow security instructions issued by Kuwaiti authorities.

For nearly a week, the US has carried out successive waves of strikes on sites inside Iran, while Tehran has responded by attacking facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several regional countries, including Kuwait.

The escalation between Washington and Tehran comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed in June aimed at ending their war and reaching a lasting peace agreement.





