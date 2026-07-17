Iran says 8 killed, 20 injured in overnight US attacks on infrastructure

Eight people were killed and 20 others injured in overnight US attacks on infrastructure in several Iranian provinces, state news agency IRNA reported on Friday.

The attacks took place Thursday night and Friday morning, targeting infrastructure in parts of the country, according to the news agency.

Hossein Kermanpour, head of the Health Ministry's Public Relations and Information Center, said on US social media company X that the number of people killed in renewed US attacks this month has risen to 38, with more than 400 others injured.

He said the deceased included three women and one person under the age of 18, while the injured included 22 women and nine minors. Forty-seven people remained hospitalized, Kermanpour added.

The US Central Command said Thursday that it had completed a new wave of offensive strikes against Iran, marking the sixth consecutive night of US military operations targeting Iranian military assets.

Regional tensions have escalated since February, when the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran, while Tehran responded with missile and drone strikes targeting Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding brokered by Pakistan last month aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement. Tensions have escalated in recent days over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.



