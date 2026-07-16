UK to introduce default social media curfews for 16-, 17-year-olds

The UK government announced Thursday that it will introduce default overnight curfews and limit addictive social media features for 16- and 17-year-olds as part of a broader effort to strengthen online protections for teenagers.

Under the measures, social media apps will automatically enable overnight curfews from midnight to 6 am for users age 16 and 17.

Features designed to keep users engaged for longer, including autoplay videos and continuously personalized content feeds, will also be switched off by default.

The measures follow the government's decision to ban children under 16 from social media platforms beginning in spring 2027.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said parents and teenagers had delivered "a clear message" during a government consultation that older teenagers should continue to be protected from "the most addictive online features that can have a harmful impact on their wellbeing."

The government also plans additional safeguards for children using artificial intelligence services, including mandatory breaks for users under 18 and possible restrictions on chatbots that provide dangerous, misleading or unverified mental health advice.

The first regulations on the new social media restrictions are due to be presented to the parliament by the end of the year, with the measures expected to take effect in spring 2027.





