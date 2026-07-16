Kuwait says air defenses intercept Iranian drones

Kuwait's air defense systems intercepted Iranian drone attacks on Thursday, the Defense Ministry said, as military tensions continued to escalate across the Gulf.

In a statement, the ministry said air defense systems were responding to what it described as "hostile" drones following an Iranian attack.

It said explosions heard in parts of the country were caused by air defense systems intercepting the incoming drones.

The ministry urged the public to comply with safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

The developments came amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, as both sides continued exchanging attacks despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.





