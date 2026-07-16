News World Fire at Algerian orphanage kills at least 11, injures 20

Fire at Algerian orphanage kills at least 11, injures 20

A devastating fire at an orphanage east of the Algerian capital has left at least 11 people dead and 20 others injured with burns, according to civil defense officials.

A fire at an orphanage east of the Algerian capital killed at least 11 people and injured 20 others with burns, a civil defence official said on Thursday.



Firefighters were continuing to battle the blaze, which broke out in the early morning at the orphanage in the Mohammadia suburb of Algiers, Karim Ben Fahsi, spokesman for the Algerian Civil Protection Service, told dpa.



The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.



The Civil Protection Service said earlier that rescue teams had evacuated five people with special needs from the facility and taken them to safety.









