Malaysia to deport any Israeli found in country, premier says

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Wednesday that any Israeli national found in the country would be deported immediately as authorities investigate claims that an Israeli was involved in the operations of a private residential community in the southern state of Johor.

Anwar said the relevant agencies were investigating the allegations and that the government would not compromise if they proved to be true, the English-language daily Free Malaysia Today reported.

"If we find any Israeli, we will deport them immediately because we do not recognize Israel," he said.

Israeli passport holders are generally barred from entering Malaysia without special approval because the country does not recognize Israel.

The Home Ministry launched an investigation after the Johor state government called for a federal probe into allegations involving Network School, a startup community based in Johor.

Separately, the Immigration Department said Wednesday that all 266 foreigners inspected at an international community in Forest City were found to have valid immigration documents.





