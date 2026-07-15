Iran has attacked seven commercial ships: CENTCOM commander

The head of U.S. Central ⁠Command said ⁠on Tuesday that Iran had intentionally attacked ⁠seven commercial ships over the past seven days resulting in "nearly a dozen" civilian ⁠crew ⁠members being killed, injured or going missing.

"Iranian forces have also launched ⁠dozens of missiles and drones toward neighboring Gulf countries," Admiral ⁠Brad ‌Cooper said ‌in a ⁠statement ‌posted on social media.



Cooper also said that Iran launched dozens of missiles and drones toward neighboring Gulf countries.

"U.S. forces are holding Iran accountable for unwarranted aggression that continues to endanger innocent lives," he added.

Earlier, the command said its forces launched another round of strikes against Iran on Tuesday and announced the resumption of the naval blockade as of 4 pm ET (2000GMT).

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that strikes against Iran will continue in the coming days, warning that the United States will begin targeting the country's power plants and bridges next week unless Tehran returns to the negotiating table.

"We're hitting them very, very hard. We're hitting every single thing that they have along the shore, along the waterfront...They'll continue until I say it's enough," Trump said during an interview with Fox News.



