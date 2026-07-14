Trump pays $5.6 mln to writer for assault and defamation

US President Donald Trump has paid $5.6 million to writer E. Jean Carroll after a civil jury found he sexually assaulted and defamed her, a court filing showed Tuesday.

"Three years ago, a unanimous nine-person jury found President Trump liable for sexually assaulting and defaming E. Jean Carroll," Carroll's attorney Roberta Kaplan said in a statement.

"Today, we are pleased to report that she has received the damages payment the jury awarded her as a result of that verdict," she added.

In late June, the US Supreme Court refused to hear Trump's appeal against the original May 2023 judgment.







