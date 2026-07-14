Russia says Azerbaijan’s position on Ukraine ‘erroneous’

Russia considers Azerbaijan's position with regards to Ukraine to be "erroneous," the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"We believe this point of view is erroneous. And we will consistently and convincingly explain why we believe it is erroneous through all channels," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters at a press briefing.

Expressing that Moscow and Baku possess close relations, Peskov said there are a number of countries with which Russia has close relations but also share Azerbaijan's position, which he said they "categorically disagree" with.

He described the issue as a "point of disagreement," adding: "At the same time, we believe this is not a reason for this issue to cast any shadow on our bilateral relations. We are taking a pragmatic approach here."

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Monday reaffirmed his advice for Ukraine to "never agree to occupation," and that his country's position "remains unchanged."

"We have always supported, support, and will continue to support Ukraine's territorial integrity, its sovereignty, and the inviolability of its borders. The borders of no state can be changed by force or without the consent of the people of that country.

"And here, naturally, our positions are quite consistent and firm. And we are always ready to help the Ukrainian people, as they say, in any way we can," Aliyev told participants of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

Peskov also commented on recent remarks by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, saying the statements demonstrate the "impasse" of the Europeans' position concerning Ukraine.

"If the Europeans are truly convinced of this position, and if they insist on it, it will absolutely rule out the possibility of European countries participating in the settlement process," Peskov said, arguing for the impossibility of formulating security guarantees without Russia's participation.

He rejected accusations by the EU of cyberattacks, saying while Russia has been accused of things it has no involvement in, such accusations are "always unfounded, never substantiated, and we never hear any evidence."

On Monday, the UK Foreign Office announced new sanctions in coordination with the EU, saying they target the Russian state's "persistent and increasingly reckless attempts to sow chaos and division across Europe."



