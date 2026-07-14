COLOMBIAS PRESIDENT-ELECT TO BE SWORN IN AT MILITARY BASE

Colombia's president-elect to be sworn in at military base

Colombia's right-wing president-elect Abelardo de la Espriella said on Monday he would be sworn in at a military facility in the country's south, despite opposition from outgoing leader Gustavo Petro.

Petro ordered on Sunday that "no military establishment be used" for the August 7 swearing-in. The law stipulates that the ceremony must be held before Congress in Bogota.

De la Espriella said on social media he would be sworn in "at a military garrison in the south of the country to pay a solemn tribute to the heroes of the homeland and to the military personnel who protect democracy, freedom, and institutional stability."

Lacking a majority, the president-elect has asked the new Congress, which is set to convene on July 20, to allow the ceremony to be held on a military base.

However, experts say it would be complicated to gather all members of Congress at the chosen location.

De la Espriella centered his presidential campaign on "iron fist" security policies, supporting military action against criminal groups.

Petro alleges fraud in the runoff vote and has called on his supporters to protest on July 20, when he will also give his farewell address as president.