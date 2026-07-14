Brazil court bans ex-President Jair Bolsonaro’s son from visiting him for 90 days

Brazil's Supreme Court has barred presidential candidate Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro from visiting his father for 90 days.

His father is former President Jair Bolsonaro, who was convicted in September 2025 of plotting to overturn the result of the 2022 presidential election.

He was initially sentenced to more than 27 years in prison but later allowed to serve his sentence under house arrest because of health concerns.

However, he was barred from using social media or communicating with the public through third parties.

Flavio Bolsonaro is running in the presidential election scheduled for Oct. 4, with the former president backing him as his political successor.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes issued the order Monday after Flavio Bolsonaro read a handwritten letter from his father during a livestream on social media.

In the message, Jair Bolsonaro urged his political allies to put aside their differences and support his son's presidential bid.