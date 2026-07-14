Algeria records highest-ever power demand amid scorching heat wave

Algeria recorded its highest-ever electricity demand Monday as a scorching heat wave gripped much of the country, with consumption reaching a record 21,870 megawatts, said the state-owned electricity and gas utility Sonelgaz.

In a statement, Sonelgaz said the new peak surpassed Sunday's record of 21,120 megawatts by 750 megawatts and exceeded the previous all-time high of 20,628 megawatts recorded in July 2025.

The company attributed the record demand to soaring temperatures and high humidity, which have sharply increased electricity consumption across the country.

It said electricity supplies remained stable in all provinces, with no disruptions reported despite the unprecedented demand.

Algeria currently generates around 29,000 megawatts of electricity per day, leaving a surplus of more than 8,000 megawatts, including nearly 1,000 megawatts produced from renewable sources, mainly solar power.

More than 95% of the country's electricity is generated from natural gas-fired power plants, while Algeria also exports over 500 megawatts of electricity daily to neighboring Tunisia.

The government aims to produce 15,000 megawatts of electricity from renewable sources, mainly solar and wind energy, by 2035.

The record demand came as a severe heat wave swept across much of Algeria, with temperatures exceeding 45C (113F) in several Mediterranean coastal cities.

Civil protection authorities said more than 300 forest, brush and agricultural fires, including palm groves, have been recorded since Thursday, while prolonged drought conditions have continued to fuel wildfire risks across the country.

Algeria has endured recurring droughts in recent years, leading to declining dam and groundwater levels and contributing to increasingly destructive wildfire seasons.