Multiple explosions reported across southern Iran as US launches new strikes

Multiple explosions were reported across southern Iran early Sunday as the US launched new strikes, according to Iranian media.

State TV reported three explosions in Bandar Abbas, two in Sirik, two near Chabahar and five in Dayyer, Bushehr province. It also reported explosions in Asaluyeh and Bandar Dayyer.

The Mehr News Agency reported four explosions in Jask, Hormozgan province, and said blasts were also heard on Qeshm Island.

No casualties or damage have been reported.

The strikes came after the US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) said it launched a third round of operations against Iran this week in response to what it described as an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attack on a Cyprus-flagged container ship in the Strait of Hormuz. It said the operation was aimed at degrading Iran's ability to target commercial shipping.