Israeli attacks in Gaza kill five people, including a girl - medics

Israeli attacks killed at least five people in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, including a 9-year-old girl, Palestinian health officials said.

Medics said Israeli gunfire ⁠directed at a ⁠tent encampment on the eastern side of the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza killed 9-year-old Tala Abu Matar.

An airstrike at a metal foundry in Gaza City's Sabra neighbourhood killed two people. Witnesses said the site was hit with three Israeli missiles.

The bodies of the victims were torn to pieces in the attack that also injured a third Palestinian, the organization added in a statement.

Witnesses said an Israeli drone fired at least three missiles at a building housing the workshop in the Al-Rayes neighborhood in the district.

A medical source said a 9-year-old girl breathed her last from critical injuries she sustained from Israeli gunfire in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, the source said.

A Palestinian man also died of wounds he sustained from Israeli fire on Friday east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, the source added.

Another Palestinian succumbed to injuries from an Israeli drone strike east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

The ceasefire agreed in October 2025 between Israel and Hamas halted major fighting in the enclave, but ⁠it ⁠has failed to stop Israeli attacks that have killed more than 1,000 Palestinians since it took effect. Four Israeli soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza over the same period.

The latest violence comes as Hamas leaders visited Cairo for further talks over implementing the second phase of ⁠U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan.

The discussions include Hamas disarmament and Israeli army withdrawals, according to sources close to the talks, adding that there had not yet been a breakthrough.

Nearly all of Gaza's 2 million people, most of whom have been displaced several times, ⁠now ‌live ‌on a tiny strip of land along ⁠the coast, mainly in ‌makeshift tents or damaged buildings, under Hamas control.

Since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has killed at least 1,098 Palestinians and injured 3,535 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The Israeli army has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 173,000 others since October 2023 in a deadly offensive that has also caused widespread destruction affecting about 90% of civilian infrastructure.







