Vandals desecrate more than 150 Soviet soldiers' graves in Netherlands

Vandals defaced more than 150 gravestones belonging to Soviet soldiers at a memorial cemetery in the Dutch province of Utrecht, Tass reported Friday, citing the head of a foundation that maintains the site.

Remco Reiding, who leads the Soviet Field of Glory Foundation near Leusden, said the damage is believed to have taken place overnight.

"We discovered the act of vandalism this morning. It appears to have occurred overnight. Over 150 graves were desecrated," Reiding told the Russian state-owned news agency.

The culprits used red spray paint to scrawl graffiti across the gravestones at the memorial complex, which honors Soviet troops, according to the report.

No suspects have been identified, and authorities have not commented on the incident.