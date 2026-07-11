Qatar, Syria discuss stronger ties, reconstruction, chemical weapons cooperation

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Qatar's Minister of State at the Foreign Ministry Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries on Saturday.

Al-Sharaa received Al-Khulaifi and his accompanying delegation at the People's Palace in Damascus in the presence of Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

The talks focused on efforts to promote regional openness and cooperation, as well as reconstruction, humanitarian response, and investment opportunities during Syria's recovery phase, according to SANA.

Separately, Al-Shaibani met Al-Khulaifi at Tishreen Presidential Palace, where they discussed expanding bilateral cooperation, particularly in the political and economic fields.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the meeting also reviewed progress on Syria's chemical weapons file under the existing partnership between Doha and Damascus.

The two sides discussed efforts to support Syria's implementation of its relevant obligations and strengthen cooperation with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the ministry said.

In May, Al-Shaibani announced new progress in dismantling remnants of Syria's chemical weapons program linked to the former regime after authorities discovered and secured munitions, materials, and equipment used in the production and storage of chemical weapons pending their destruction.

On Thursday, the OPCW Executive Council adopted a decision restoring Syria's rights and privileges under the Chemical Weapons Convention after some of its membership rights had been suspended in 2021 over violations committed under the former Bashar al-Assad regime.

During the meeting, Al-Khulaifi reaffirmed Qatar's full support for Syria and pledged Doha's continued contribution to regional and international efforts aimed at helping the Syrian people achieve development and prosperity.

Following the talks, the Syrian and Qatari foreign ministries signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in diplomatic studies and training.

Al-Khulaifi's visit to Damascus, the duration of which was not disclosed, came less than a week after Al-Shaibani met Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha.

Relations between Qatar and Syria have gained momentum since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024, with the two countries expanding official exchanges and cooperation on reconstruction, economic development, and support for Syria's transitional period.