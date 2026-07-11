Pakistan, US cite 'significant progress' in Washington trade talks

Pakistan and the US held negotiations on a trade agreement in Washington, DC, with officials working to narrow differences, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday.

"Negotiations on the Pakistan-United States Agreement on Reciprocal Trade were held in Washington, D.C., on 9-10 July," Tahir Andrabi wrote on US social media platform X.

"The talks were conducted in a cordial atmosphere, with both sides ironing out differences and building convergence, with a view to the early conclusion of the Agreement," he added.

Pakistan's delegation was led by Commerce Secretary Jawad Paul, who said the talks were "positive" and hailed "significant progress" made, according to Andrabi.

No details on the timeline for concluding the agreement or a possible next round were provided.