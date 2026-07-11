Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes southern Philippines

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck off the southern Philippines on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake hit 41 kilometers (25 miles) off Sarangani province at a depth of 57.1 kilometers (35.5 miles) at 6.51 pm local time (1051GMT).

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, and no tsunami warning was issued.

The earthquake struck about a month after a magnitude 7.8 quake off the coast of Sarangani province on the island of Mindanao triggered widespread damage to homes and public infrastructure.

That earthquake killed at least 92 people and affected more than 1.6 million people.

The Philippines lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismically active region where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are frequent.



