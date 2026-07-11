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15 tourists killed as boat capsizes in Vietnam

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published July 11,2026 04:28 PM
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15 TOURISTS KILLED AS BOAT CAPSIZES IN VIETNAM

At least 15 tourists were killed Saturday when their boat capsized off Vietnam's southern island of Phu Quoc, local media reported.

The boat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members when it suddenly capsized amid strong winds and rough seas, throwing everyone into the water, daily Viet Nam News reported citing officials.

The tourists were returning to An Thoi Port from May Rut Ngoai, a popular tourist destination in Phu Quoc, when the accident occurred.

Emergency responders rescued 21 people, of whom two are in critical condition.

An investigation into the incident is underway.