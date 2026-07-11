Canada remembers Srebrenica genocide victims, calls for accountability on anniversary

Canada on Saturday commemorated the victims of the Srebrenica genocide, calling for continued efforts to ensure justice, reconciliation, and lasting peace on the anniversary of the 1995 massacre.

Ottawa "reflects on and remembers the Srebrenica genocide," in which more than 8,000 Bosnian people were killed and more than 20,000 were forcibly expelled from their homes by Bosnian Serb forces in the city of Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, said a Global Affairs Canada statement.

"On this solemn day, Canada remembers the victims and recognizes the profound and lasting impact this genocide has had on the survivors and their families as they continue to heal," the statement said.

Canada also marked the third International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica, established following a UN General Assembly resolution adopted in May 2024, the statement said.

The statement said Canada continues to work with the government of Bosnia and Herzegovina and international partners toward full implementation of the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement, including through its role on the Peace Implementation Council Steering Board.

Canada supports "Bosnia and Herzegovina's sovereignty, territorial integrity and multiethnic character," it said, adding that peace and stability in the country remain vital for the wider region.

"We must recognize and commemorate genocides such as the one in Srebrenica and hold the perpetrators accountable to ensure justice, reconciliation and lasting peace," it added.