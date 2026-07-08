US says it completed strikes on more than 80 targets in Iran

The US military said it had struck more than 80 targets in Iran, completing its latest round of strikes in response to recent attacks on several tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.



The strikes targeted air defence systems, anti-ship missiles and more than 60 small boats belonging to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in or near the Strait of Hormuz, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on X.



The US military said the operation was launched in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. According to CENTCOM, the ships were sailing under the flags of the Marshall Islands, Liberia and Saudi Arabia.



It added that US forces remained prepared to hold Iran accountable for any violations of the framework agreement, which was reached last month.

